Starbucks: Shifts In Consumer Behaviors And A More Challenging Operating Environment In China

Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
72 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Starbucks' issues started in 2Q24, prompting a turnaround plan. However, recent earnings show efforts are still in the early stages and the company's performance is still declining year-on-year.
  • Starbucks' issues are unlikely to be short term. My analysis suggests that the company faces a more structural and enduring problem.
  • Declining consumer confidence will continue to weigh on demand in the United States, while multiple headwinds will continue to challenge the company's operations in China.
  • Valuation analysis, despite optimistic assumptions, suggests that the stock is trading at a premium in excess of 30%, suggesting that the company is overvalued.

Starbucks coffee house building storefront exterior location in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) (NEOE:SBUX:CA) recent problems started in 2Q24, where the company's revenue missed estimates unexpectedly and disappointed global investors. In addition, during that period, same store sales growth has declined by 4% primarily declined

This article was written by

Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
72 Followers
With over 7 years of experience in the buy-side, my investment philosophy is rooted in both fundamental bottom-up analysis and quantitative modelling. My forte lies in identifying perception gaps to capitalize on over-pessimism and excessive exuberance. My analysis will concentrate on unique trading opportunities influenced by the macroeconomic landscape and in-depth fundamental research on companies exhibiting signs of dislocation or potential perception gaps ripe for us to capitalize on. I aim to share my analytical passion, engage with like-minded investors, and spark constructive dialogue within the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SBUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBUX
--
SBUX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News