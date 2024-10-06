Politics And The Markets 10/06/24

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

More on Today's Markets:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding (NYSE:ZK) is a Chinese electric vehicle stock with one of the biggest share price moves after Beijing's stimulus announcements jolted markets broadly in China and Hong Kong. The EV stock is up more than 60% over the last two weeks and trades back above its IPO pricing level of $21.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been a long-time critic of Wall Street banks, asked one of Citigroup's (NYSE:C) regulators to limit the company's growth as it deals with numerous regulatory problems. In a letter to Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Warren contended that Citi's (C) struggles to fix a string of regulatory issues focusing on data, controls and other problems demonstrate that the bank has become "too big to manage." Reuters had reported on the letter earlier on Thursday.