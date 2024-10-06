Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) is a service-based business domiciled in Great Britain. Recently, Rentokil disappointed investors by posting lower than expected growth numbers in its new main market, the U.S., for the third time. The shares nosedived 20% as investors worried about the success
Rentokil Initial: A Cockroach Business Coming Back Sooner Or Later
Summary
- Rentokil's recent disappointing U.S. growth and expensive Terminix acquisition led to a 20% stock drop, but long-term prospects and overall quality remain strong.
- The company operates in pest control and hygiene services, with a defensive, high-margin, capital-light business model and a growing dividend.
- Despite U.S. struggles, international operations are growing well; activist investors and potential strategic changes could unlock value.
- Rentokil's current valuation is attractive for long-term, income-seeking investors, though cautious investors might wait for clearer integration progress.
