HYD: Munis Have Momentum And Tailwinds To Keep It Going (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Munis often rise in the months following Fed rate cuts, suggesting there is still time to get in on this play.
- The fund's California exposure bothers me less given how strong equity returns have been. This means personal income tax revenues in the state will rise next year.
- High yield munis default less than comparable corporates, supporting positions in this fund.
