CSX Corporation: Not Too Compelling
Summary
- CSX stock remains a poor investment due to rich valuation amidst declining business performance and a better yield from the 10-Year Treasury Note.
- Financial performance in 2024 is weaker than 2023, with lower earnings and increased long-term debt, reflecting a sclerotic company.
- The stock's current valuation is neither cheap nor expensive, but relatively rich compared to its growth prospects, making it an unattractive investment.
- The market's growth expectations for CSX are excessive, and the negative risk premium compared to Treasury Notes further supports avoiding the stock.
