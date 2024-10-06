TerraVest: Our Best Investment To Continue Delivering

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
830 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • TerraVest has delivered exceptional returns, appreciating 8X over five years, driven by profitable acquisitions.
  • TerraVest's ability to source and integrate acquisitions supports continued earnings growth.
  • The company operates in cyclical markets, posing risks from economic downturns and energy price volatility, but its strategic acquisitions mitigate these risks.
  • Holding TerraVest stock is recommended due to its strong fundamentals and growth potential, though it is not an ideal time to buy more shares.

A tanker truck driving on the road

Andyqwe/iStock via Getty Images

We initiated a position in TerraVest (TSX:TVK:CA)(OTCPK:TRRVF) almost 5 years ago, and it turned out to be our best-performing stock, appreciating 8X, and delivering 50% annual returns on average.

We published our initial article in

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
830 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TVK:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRRVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRRVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRRVF
--
TVK:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News