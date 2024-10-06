VDC: A PEG Near 3 Is Just Too High Despite Bullish Technicals

Summary

  • VDC's valuation is fully priced with a P/E above 21x and a PEG ratio of 2.95, leading to a hold rating.
  • The ETF offers low fees, high liquidity, and a 1.3% higher yield than the S&P 500, attracting long-term and income investors.
  • VDC's concentrated portfolio in large-cap value stocks like Costco and Walmart requires close monitoring of these key holdings.
  • Despite solid long-term technicals and favorable Q4 seasonals, current RSI weakness suggests a potential pause or buying opportunity at $210 support.

The Consumer Staples sector now trades with a P/E multiple above 21x. It's about on par with that of the S&P 500, and there is some justification for a premium valuation given that some of the world’s steadiest companies are

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

