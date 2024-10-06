ON Semiconductor: Growth Story Remains Compelling, Thanks To Overly Discounted PEG Ratio

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.18K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • ON's automotive prospects remain bright, attributed to its multi-year LTSAs and diversified offerings across ICE/ Hybrid/ EV platforms.
  • The management already hints at demand stabilization, with demand inflection likely to occur in the second half of the decade.
  • This is attributed to the government's intensified charging investments, the launch of mass-market EV models, and the lower borrowing costs as the Fed pivots.
  • With ON still extremely cheap at FWD PEG non-GAAP ratio of 0.84x while being well positioned to weather the near-term uncertainty, we believe that it remains a compelling Buy.
  • If anything, the second round of EV boom in China from H2'24 onwards may potentially bridge the gap, prior to the second wave of global EV adoption in 2026.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

ON Is Inherently Undervalued - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Dual Pronged Returns

We previously covered ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) in July 2024, discussing the pessimism embedded in its stock valuations/ prices attributed to its slower data

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.18K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News