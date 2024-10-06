When you’re looking for stocks with high potential that nobody’s discovered yet, it’s easy to get too obsessed with very high market cap companies that are virtually household names in their assorted industries. That’s what most people do, and that’s
Improving Margins Make Powell Industries A Growth Stock Worth Watching
Summary
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is a small-cap industrial stock with strong growth potential, driven by demand in petrochemical and electric utility sectors.
- The company boasts a solid cash position, no debt, and improving margins, making it financially flexible and promising for future growth.
- Despite risks from larger competitors and reliance on subcontractors, Powell Industries' revenue and earnings are expected to grow significantly.
- Trading near its 52-week high, Powell Industries remains a buy, with potential for further share price increases and improved dividends.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.