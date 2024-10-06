A lot of the places around the world where you can find a lot of crude oil and natural gas aren’t the most hospitable places for investors. It is only the highly lucrative business that attracts them in the
With Strong Earnings, Chord Energy Should Be An Income Investor Target
Summary
- Chord Energy, formed from the merger of Oasis and Whiting Petroleum, recently acquired Enerplus, enhancing its strength despite a temporarily weak current ratio.
- Trading below book value with a P/E ratio of 7.43, Chord Energy offers strong value, especially given its secure production area in the Williston Basin.
- The company's success hinges on oil and gas prices, with potential risks from geopolitical tensions, localized issues, and exploration uncertainties.
- With a variable dividend yield of 7-8%, Chord Energy is a compelling choice for income investors, provided oil prices remain stable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHRD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.