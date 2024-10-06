Despite a stock market that is hovering near record highs, we’ve been seeing recession indicators across many companies, who have reported that consumers are tightening their budgets, delaying purchases and trading down to cheaper alternatives. In this wake, dating apps have suffered
Match Group: A Value Trap That's Getting More Risky To Invest In
Summary
- Shares of Match have rallied since the middle of summer, erasing the stock’s YTD losses.
- In my view, this glazes past Match’s many challenges, including a persistent decline in paid users (driven by Tinder) and an outlook that calls for steeper revenue deceleration.
- While Match has been shedding paid users, both Bumble and Grindr, the other two publicly traded dating app stocks, are gaining.
- Making matters worse, Match’s operating margins are also declining. The stock may be cheap on a P/E basis, but it’s a value trap.
