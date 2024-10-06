Writing my recent article on Simplify's most popular fund, the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL), required extensive research into the fund's holdings. SVOL has a significant portion of its holdings in other Simplify
AGGH: Not That Great Of A Core Bond Holding
Summary
- AGGH aims to maximize total return through investment-grade bonds and option overlays, and has outperformed aggregate bond indices.
- Performances, however, can be unpredictable and positions in the fund will expose you to other markets that you may be unaware of.
- I rate AGGH a Hold. This should be a bond yield enhancer that you hold according to your trust in the fund managers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.