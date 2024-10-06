Buy Stocks Now, Here Are 3 Categories

Summary

  • Patterns in stock trading can be reliable until they aren't; September's usual downturn was countered by a strong economy and Fed rate cuts.
  • The Fed's focus on jobs over inflation suggests rate cuts in 2024 and 2025, but the economy's strength is a positive sign for stocks.
  • Look for investment opportunities in consumer discretionary, aviation parts, and small-cap biotech sectors, which have strong growth potential and favorable conditions.
  • Invest in sectors with sustainable secular growth for long-term success. A permissive Fed and excellent economic conditions make for a great time for stock investment and trading.
CashGrab From Below

tazytaz

The Seasonal Pattern Didn’t Work, Time to Move On.

One of my primary technical tactics is to follow patterns. The way I have put it many times before is that patterns tend to repeat until they don’t. What I mean by that

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
30.3K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TJX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

