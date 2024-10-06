Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) is developing a potentially first-in-class Friedreich’s ataxia [FA] treatment. This disease is a genetic neurodegenerative disorder caused by frataxin deficiency. Thus, its leading drug candidate, Nomlabofusp (CTI-1601), is a recombinant fusion protein designed to deliver frataxin into
Larimar Therapeutics' Friedreich's Ataxia Approach Could Have Considerable Upside Potential
Summary
- Larimar Therapeutics' CTI-1601, a potential first-in-class treatment for Friedreich's ataxia, shows promise in modifying disease progression and restoring mitochondrial function.
- The company has a solid cash runway, sufficient liquidity, and trades at reasonable valuations compared to its upside potential.
- LRMR's favorable Phase 1/2 trial results bolster CTI-1601's approval odds, with a potential Biologics License Application submission by 2H2025.
- Additionally, CTI-1601 has multiple FDA and EU designations, potentially expediting its development and approval process.
- Despite competition risks, LRMR's unique approach and sufficient resources make it a speculative "Buy" for investors aware of inherent biotech risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.