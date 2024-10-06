Since I first wrote about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) on June 12, the stock price is up over 10%, and the total shareholder returns (TSR) are up more than 13%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (
Ethan Allen Remains An Attractively Priced Source Of Quality Dividends
Summary
- Ethan Allen's stock price and total shareholder returns have significantly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust since my initial analysis, driven by strong profitability and free cash flow.
- Despite a decline in NOPAT from last year, profitability has compounded at 46.8% annually since 2020, with rising NOPAT margins and invested capital turns.
- ETD remains a reliable source of quality dividends, supported by substantial free cash flow, which has compounded at over 41% annually since 2020.
- The stock is currently trading at a fair valuation, with a price-to-EBV per share of 1.40, making it attractive but nearing neutral territory.
