Bad News For Rivian (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Rivian's shares fell 3% after reporting Q3 deliveries and a significant cut in its FY 2024 production target.
- The lowered production outlook suggests widening losses per EV sold and potential downward revisions in revenue estimates.
- RIVN's FY 2024 production guidance was reduced from 57,000 to 47,000-49,000 vehicles, marking a 16% decline at the midpoint, officially for supply shortage reasons.
- The production cut raises concerns about Rivian's profitability as well as demand, as the company continues to lose money on each vehicle sold amidst a challenging EV market.
