Headquartered in Switzerland, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) manufactures and sells computer hardware accessories, including computer mice, headphones, webcams, streaming cameras, racing wheels, keyboards, and other products for professional and gaming use purposes. The company has global operations,
Logitech: Growth Tailwinds With Upside In Valuation
Summary
- Logitech is well-positioned to capture global growth in the PC accessories market, driven by the global gaming trend and especially strong APAC growth.
- Greater R&D spend and great profitability further cement Logitech's good market share.
- While the valuation has in part caught up with the industry's tailwinds, LOGI stock still has remaining upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.