The purpose of today’s discussion is to examine various types of yields that are relevant to net lease real estate. We will cover, dividend yield, capitalization rates, and adjusted funds from operations yield. The discussion will close with an examination of two
Understanding Net Lease Yields And Who Leads The Way
Summary
- Net lease REITs offer passive income with less cash flow volatility due to tenant responsibility for property expenses, making them attractive for long-term dividend growth.
- Capitalization rates, dividend yield, and AFFO yield are crucial metrics for evaluating net lease investments, with cap rates driven by property type, lease term, and tenant credit quality.
- EPRT and ADC lead the way in cost of equity, with EPRT focusing on high-yielding private equity-backed tenants and ADC on investment-grade national retailers.
- A holistic approach to net lease REITs, beyond just dividend yield, is essential for understanding long-term growth and investment quality.
