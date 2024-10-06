SPEM: Here Comes China

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.29K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF is a low-cost ETF with exposure to high-potential micro-cap companies in emerging markets.
  • The Fund has benefited in recent days from its 30% exposure to Chinese equities as the Chinese government announced stimulus measures.
  • While risks exist, particularly if China fails to sustain its stimulus efforts, I maintain my buy recommendation for SPEM given its current momentum and potential upside.

china flag with indicators and chart

masterSergeant

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish initiation article on the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM). As part of my strategy of diversifying outside of American equity markets due to valuation concerns, I recommended investors consider

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.29K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News