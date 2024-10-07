Revisiting Illumina
Summary
- Illumina's stock has rebounded 25% since October 2023, despite underwhelming revenue growth and challenges with the NovaSeq X platform and macro headwinds.
- The company faces issues with the adoption of NovaSeq X, and increased complexity and costs in data processing.
- Illumina's scalable business model and high-margin consumable revenues offer significant upside, with potential for substantial margin expansion and EPS improvement by 2027.
- Valuation suggests a fair value of $162, representing a 15% upside from the current price, but should be used as a directional indicator.
