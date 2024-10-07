Revisiting Illumina

Oct. 07, 2024 12:36 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock
Edward Schneider, CFA profile picture
Edward Schneider, CFA
2.19K Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • Illumina's stock has rebounded 25% since October 2023, despite underwhelming revenue growth and challenges with the NovaSeq X platform and macro headwinds.
  • The company faces issues with the adoption of NovaSeq X, and increased complexity and costs in data processing.
  • Illumina's scalable business model and high-margin consumable revenues offer significant upside, with potential for substantial margin expansion and EPS improvement by 2027.
  • Valuation suggests a fair value of $162, representing a 15% upside from the current price, but should be used as a directional indicator.

Illumina headquarters in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

One year ago, I wrote a bullish article on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), which I encourage readers to review as a primer for this piece. ILMN has provided a total return of 25% (including a slight benefit of the GRAIL (

This article was written by

Edward Schneider, CFA profile picture
Edward Schneider, CFA
2.19K Followers
Edward Schneider is a managing director of Quan Management LLC. Mr. Schneider has over 30 years of investment experience, including 25 years managing technology funds in both quoted equities and venture capital. Mr. Schneider holds a CFA designation, an MBA from Thunderbird and a BA from Emory University. Quan has generated 17% annual return since 1995, versus 11% for the Nasdaq.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ILMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ILMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News