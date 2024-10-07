In our last assessment of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in September 2023, we conducted a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis and recommended buying at $54.1, considering the DCF-implied price of $71.5 per share in our base-case scenario.
Realty Income: Acquisition Of Spirit Realty Boosts Growth Prospects
Summary
- Since our last analysis, Realty Income has delivered a 17.2% return and completed its merger with Spirit Realty Capital.
- As the interest rate environment transitions to a rate-cutting cycle, the company’s growth prospects are on the rise.
- DCF analysis shows conservative growth estimates, factoring in historical growth rates and recent mergers, with AFFO providing a clear view of sustainable earnings.
- With a projected upside potential of 19.3% and a favorable market environment, I confidently recommend buying Realty Income Corporation at its current stock price.
