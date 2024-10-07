Software and IT firm Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET ) has had a very turbulent ride in the stock market since its IPO, but has ultimately delivered for its early investors.

Financial advisor and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income-producing assets, and technology firms. My work will mostly cover equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis, asset allocation, and tech."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.