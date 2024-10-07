Meta Platforms: Riding The AI Tailwind To A $2 Trillion Valuation
Summary
- Meta Platforms is not just a social media company but a tech giant leading in AI and augmented reality, setting up for long-term dominance.
- Meta's open-source Llama AI models and AI assistant are driving significant user engagement and revenue growth, with click-through rates up 11% and conversions rising 7.6%.
- Meta's Reality Labs is pioneering AR hardware, like Orion glasses, which could redefine tech interaction and potentially rival smartphones in ubiquity.
- Despite heavy investments, Meta maintains strong financial health with operating margins above 40% and is expected to generate $95 billion EBIT by 2027.
- In my view, an expected return of 8-17% CAGR through the next 3 years should be reasonable, as Meta is on track to push beyond the $2 trillion valuation mark.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.