After several years of outperformance, Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been declining since the start of the summer, and especially following the company providing a guidance cut to its full-year profit outlook. In the last few weeks, Merck has continued
Merck Is At Support And Should Go Higher (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Merck's recent decline is due to reduced profit guidance and FDA decisions, but shares are at a support level that is likely to hold.
- Keytruda remains a key revenue driver, with potential for continued growth and extended patent protection through a subcutaneous formulation.
- Strategic acquisitions are broadening Merck's pipeline and should reduce its reliance on Keytruda, despite the short-term profit impacts.
- Merck's dividend is well-covered, and shares are positioned for appreciation, making current pricing an attractive entry point.
