One bullish call that has played out quite well over the past couple of years is Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM ). For investors not familiar with the business, it serves as one of the largest operators of

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!