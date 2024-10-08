C3.ai's Pilot Strategy Has Not Accelerated Its Growth Prospects, Maintain Hold
Summary
- Despite C3.ai's pivot to a consumption-based pricing model, the market remains unconvinced about its long-term prospects, as observed in the stock's underperformance thus far.
- The strategy has triggered increased operating costs without any real acceleration in subscription revenues, compared to historical trends.
- With lumpy Free Cash Flow generation, C3.ai's prospects remain mixed during the supposed generative AI boom, paling in comparison to its direct peers.
- This is why we believe that the stock remains expensive, with it offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety, worsened by the elevated short interest.
- We urge readers to observe C3.ai's pilot execution for a little longer, since it remains to be seen when these efforts may eventually drive meaningful growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.