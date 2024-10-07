8.25% Yield Preferred Share From PennyMac

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • PMT-A, a preferred share from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, is currently trading at $24.82, with a stripped yield of 8.25% based on a fixed rate.
  • PMT's management controversially attempted to convert fixed-to-floating shares into fixed-rate shares, leading to a lawsuit and market panic.
  • If PMT-A switches to a floating rate, the yield would be approximately 10.5%, making it slightly undervalued at current prices.
  • Investors with low-risk tolerance should avoid PMT-A due to uncertainties in rate changes and management's controversial actions.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »

Back view of dog in kitchen watching man at kitchen counter.

Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I will be going over PMT-A (NYSE:PMT.PR.A) today, which is a preferred share from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Before diving into the preferred shares, I’d like to touch on an event

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.94K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PMT.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PMT.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMT.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News