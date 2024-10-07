Cmb.Tech NV: Company Is Worth Watching After Name-Change
Summary
- I maintain my hold rating on Cmb.Tech (formerly Euronav) stock due to its ongoing decarbonization efforts, despite a 2.70% decline since March 2024.
- Key pillars for CMBT include shipbuilding innovations, future-proof builds, and new shipping routes, emphasizing hydrogen and ammonia-powered vessels.
- CMBT's revenue from asset disposal surged 2,200% YoY, contributing to a 42.5% increase in total shipping income, despite an overall earnings decline.
- The company’s forward P/E ratio of 4.18X suggests undervaluation, with potential upside into 2025 as it continues to innovate and expand maritime activities.
