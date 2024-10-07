Gold mining stocks continue to build on the rally that started earlier in the year. Miners generally trended higher in Q3 2024, although not in a straight line and with pullbacks. However, not all gold mining stocks gained as much and some actually declined
Gold Miners: Winners And Losers At The Start Of Q4 2024
Summary
- Gold mining stocks rode higher on the back of record gold prices, but not everyone fared as well and some did rather poorly.
- Miners need more than just strong demand for gold, but it sure helps, and there is much that suggests gold demand will increase.
- GDX has trended higher, as have gold futures, which are likely to further strengthen the conviction that long GDX has its merits.
- A breather may be needed in Q4 after Q3, but miners as a whole should do well long-term as long as there is a fundamental need for more gold.
