Gold Miners: Winners And Losers At The Start Of Q4 2024

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.02K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Gold mining stocks rode higher on the back of record gold prices, but not everyone fared as well and some did rather poorly.
  • Miners need more than just strong demand for gold, but it sure helps, and there is much that suggests gold demand will increase.
  • GDX has trended higher, as have gold futures, which are likely to further strengthen the conviction that long GDX has its merits.
  • A breather may be needed in Q4 after Q3, but miners as a whole should do well long-term as long as there is a fundamental need for more gold.
Gold ingot and nuggets on grey table, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska

Gold mining stocks continue to build on the rally that started earlier in the year. Miners generally trended higher in Q3 2024, although not in a straight line and with pullbacks. However, not all gold mining stocks gained as much and some actually declined

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.02K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX, EGO, IAG, EQX, BTG, KGC, NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABX:CA--
Barrick Gold Corporation
AEM--
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
AEM:CA--
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
AG--
First Majestic Silver Corp.
AG:CA--
First Majestic Silver Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News