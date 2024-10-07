Cool Company: My Favorite LNG Stock As An Income Generator
Summary
- Cool Company's long-term contracts provide revenue visibility, with a $1.8 billion backlog. Tiger and Panther will join the CLCO fleet in the coming months, boosting the company’s profitability.
- The company distributes dividends with a 14.5% trailing LTM yield and a 71% payout ratio.
- CLCO's valuation is attractive, trading at lower multiples compared to peers, with a PNAV of 77% and LTV of 53%.
- The company offers a balanced mix of a competitive fleet, prudent balance sheet, and high dividend yield, justifying a Strong Buy rating.
