Summary

  • Silvaco's IPO was initially strong, but shares have since dropped 40% due to high valuation and uncertain earnings.
  • Despite revenue growth and a compelling 3x sales multiple, competition from larger peers and low margins remain concerns.
  • Legal issues and stock-based compensation expenses have significantly impacted profitability, adding to the uncertainty.
  • Considering modest growth and valuation, a small speculative position may be interesting, but caution is advised until further earnings reports.
When Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) went public in May of this year, I believed that the company, which provides the technology behind the chip, had seen a strong public offering.

I was cautious due to the high valuation amidst the

