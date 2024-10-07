Occidental Petroleum: Buy The Dip For Potential Price Appreciation

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • In my last bullish update, I stated that OXY was still undervalued despite some clear risks tied to the recent CrownRock acquisition and turbulence on the O&G market.
  • From what I can see today, I think longer-term investors - and even speculators - should continue to add to their long positions, (if they hold any).
  • The strategic buyout of CrownRock by Occidental for $12.0 billion marks one of the biggest additions to its shale-heavy portfolio.
  • OXY should take advantage of lower crude oil and transport costs between the Permian and the Gulf Coast, which management expects to translate into $300 million-$400 million in annualized savings.
  • Occidental has become even cheaper than it was 3-6 months ago. I calculate a fair value per share 32-35% higher than today's price. Buy the dip in OXY.
Pornpimone Audkamkong/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock 2 years ago with a "Hold" rating, which I upgraded to "Buy" in a few months after that initiation. Unfortunately for my bullish thesis, the stock

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
10.62K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

