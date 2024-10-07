Taiwan Semiconductor: Strong AI Demand Signs

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor trades at a discount despite strong growth, driven by Nvidia's booming AI GPU demand, with August sales up 33% YoY.
  • Concerns over China-Taiwan tensions keep TSMC undervalued, yet the stock remains poised for a breakout past the $190 resistance.
  • Apple’s flattish demand contrasts Nvidia’s explosive growth, positioning Nvidia to become TSMC's top customer, possibly by 2025.
  • The stock trades at only 22x 2025 EPS estimates, making TSMC a prime investment for capitalizing on the AI boom.

With a top customer talking about insane demand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC (NYSE:TSM) still trades at a massive discount. The stock has recently run into strong resistance at $190, but the news should help provide the

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

