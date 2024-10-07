The September CPI Preview: The Risks Are To The Upside

Oct. 07, 2024 9:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
10.14K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Inflation is currently at the top of the range associated with the 2% target, and the risks are to the upside.
  • Since the Fed's 50bpt cut, wages have been rising, and shelter remained sticky, suggesting that the Fed's cut was excessive and premature.
  • The S&P 500 is in the pre-election "everything is perfect" mode, but higher September core CPI could derail the rally.
  • The September CPI report could be overshadowed by a possible imminent oil price spike due to the Israel-Iran war.

Senior Shopping at Grocery Store

JasonDoiy/E+ via Getty Images

September CPI consensus expectations

The US Bureau of Labor will release the September CPI inflation data on October 10th. The consensus market expectations are for:

  • the Core CPI inflation to increase by 0.2% MoM, which would be

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
10.14K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News