S&P 500 Sees Little Change Despite Blowout U.S. Jobs Data
Summary
- Compared to the preceding two weeks, the first trading week of October 2024 saw very little change for the S&P 500.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool slashed the probability of a half-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming 7 November 2024 meeting to nearly zero percent.
- The FedWatch tool anticipates the Fed will continue a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six-week intervals well into 2025, reaching at a target range for the Federal Funds Rate of 3.25-3.50% at its 17 September 2025 meeting.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
