Dollar General Is Crashing, But The Market Is Right
Summary
- Dollar General's stock is trading near its 52-week low, down 68% from its all-time high, raising questions about the justification of this correction.
- The company faces slower store growth, margin compression, and increased costs, leading to a significant downward revision in fiscal expectations for 2024.
- Dollar General's financial strategy, including poorly timed share buybacks and rising debt, has increased financial risk, prompting a shift to preserving credit rating and financial flexibility.
- Despite current challenges and valuation concerns, the stock appears undervalued based on historical metrics, leading to a Hold rating rather than a Sell.
