Hesai (NASDAQ:HSAI) is the market leader in LiDAR, an industry estimated to be growing with a CAGR of 39% and forecast to reach $21 billion by 2029. Hesai has significant competitive advantages over its competitors and has contracts
Hesai's Market Share: A Golden Investment Opportunity
Summary
- Hesai, the market leader in LiDAR, dominates with a 37% market share and exclusive contracts with 19 OEMs, including top Chinese EV makers.
- The LiDAR market is expected to grow at a 39% CAGR, reaching $21 billion by 2029.
- Hesai's competitive advantages include scale, cost efficiency, and advanced technology, give a potential 400% upside to share value.
- Despite competition from camera and radar systems, Hesai's low-cost, high-performance LiDAR is likely to remain essential for level 3 autonomous systems.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSAI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am also long ARBE and EH mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.