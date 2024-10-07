The Treasury yield curve un-inverted by another big step on Friday: The three-month yield has vacillated in the same range for the past 11 trading days following the drop after the monster rate cut. But longer yields surged, starting with
Mortgage Rates Explode, 2- And 10-Yr Treasury Yields Spike, Monster Rate Cut Hopes Doused
Summary
- The Treasury yield curve un-inverted by another big step on Friday.
- The 1-year yield, which had been as low as 3.88% on September 24, is back at 4.20%, after Friday’s 18-basis point jump.
- The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exploded on Friday by 27 basis points to 6.53%.
- The 3-month yield rose by 5 basis points on Friday, to 4.73%.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.