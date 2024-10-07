Atlanticus Holdings: Subprime Still Shines
Summary
- Atlanticus Holdings remains a buy due to its high ROEs, solid growth prospects, and a cheap P/E ratio of 7.65x.
- The weaker economy benefits Atlanticus as more Americans fall into the subprime category, increasing demand for its credit services.
- The enhanced partnership with Synchrony boosts long-term growth by expanding Atlanticus' reach to more merchant partners and subprime borrowers.
- Shares are still a buy with a revised price target of $45.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.