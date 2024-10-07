I first wrote about Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC ) in March of 2024, claiming it was a cheap, high return on equity business with superior growth prospects. Since then, the stock has appreciated by 18%. I think

Amateur value investor seeking bargains in any market, with a specific focus on emerging markets. Admires great investors such as Li Lu and Peter Lynch, and am not afraid to go against the grain. Willing to buy any company at the right price, and is looking for low-risk and high uncertainty bets. My purpose is to share investment ideas and to clarify my own thinking. It is good to keep an investment journal to monitor past successes and learn from failures. This is a good way to keep a scorecard and to make my ideas public for all to judge. Primarily adopts an owner-mindset, and largely ignores macro-environment noise. I'm an investor, not an economist. Investors make money, economists make forecasts.I am heavily influenced by the work of Henry Hazlitt, Friedrich Hayek, and Ludwig Von Mises in my economic thinking. I recently came across a legendary book 'Economics in One Lesson' and it absolutely blew me away. Never before have I seen such clear, logical economic thinking in a concise format. Going forward readers may see a more Austrian economic way of thinking in my articles.Graduated from NYU Stern, with a Bachelors in Business and a Concentration in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.