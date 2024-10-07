Simpson Manufacturing: Strong Foundation, Strong Future

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Simpson Manufacturing has shown strong long-term growth, but its recent performance has been mixed, with flat sales and margin pressures.
  • The company is set to post flattish results in 2024, after a few very strong years in a post-pandemic world.
  • Shares have risen 15% since April, driven by lower interest rates and market optimism, as the risk-reward ratio has deteriorated following an uninspiring operating performance.
  • Awaiting a sufficient dip to initiate a position in this long-term value creator, current share prices seem richly valued given recent performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Tighten the screws

Yagi Studio

In the spring, I believed that Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) found itself in a tougher spot. The company saw growth come to a complete standstill, and while I still feared some kind of margin normalization, it was the long-term potential and

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
26.3K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News