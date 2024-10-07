Middle Coast Investing Q3 2024 Investor Letter: Transitions And Timing

I am a long-term stock investor and registered investment advisor who has been investing for the past decade. I started Middle Coast Investing, an investment advisory firm, in 2023, and have managed my own accounts as well as those of a few family members and friends, mostly U.S. based (I manage one Europe-focused account) for the past decade plus. I am also building a guide to investing called a Short Investing Guide, and exploring other projects.Please see performance disclosures.I worked for Seeking Alpha from 2012-2020 in a variety of roles, most recently Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace and host of the Marketplace Roundtable, as well as Podcast coordinator and co-host of the Razor's Edge. I previously worked as managing editor of Seeking Alpha PRO and director of Content Strategy. You can find my previous SA account in case you want to see any of my work.I founded a podcast studio - Shortman Studios - in 2020, where I co-host the investing podcast The Razor's Edge as well the music podcast A Positive Jam. I continue to co-host The Razor’s Edge with SA author Akram's Razor. The show is an investing podcast that combines a prop trader’s viewpoint and deep-dive fundamental research to provide a unique take on the markets. We start with a theme or idea from Akram’s investing, then break it down to understand what goes into the idea, what could go wrong, and what else investors and traders need to know. We also interview industry leaders, executives, and other investors to get a wider perspective. The show has thousands of listeners around the world. You can subscribe to the show wherever you get podcasts. I also worked from 2021-2023 at Investing.com as VP of Content, doubling our page views and search reach for unique content and overseeing an acquisition and integrating it into our team.I currently live in Valencia, Spain, with my wife and two felines, though we go back to the Lake Michigan coast in Michigan when we're in the states (the felines stay in Spain - they don't fly well). I'm the son of Russian Jewish immigrants and grew up in Massachusetts, and have lived abroad more or less consecutively since 2008. I love languages, visiting other places, writing, reading, music, and meeting new people, along with investing.