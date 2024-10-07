Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2024

Oct. 07, 2024 12:00 PM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, DRAG, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, RAYE
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.77K Followers
(29min)

Summary

  • Cooling price pressures this summer helped an overall pivot toward a more balanced view of the growth/inflation trade off.
  • Central banks are well into easing, but not to fix as much as prevent economic weakness.
  • We see more Fed easing ahead, with cuts of 0.25% at each meeting well into next year.
  • Where rates end up will much depend on job growth, which has weakened but still at levels aligned with a growing backdrop.
  • China’s woes are influencing developments beyond its borders, so we’re closely watching how recent measures will address a potential deflationary spiral.

A pie chart made of textured materials

Richard Drury

The Macro Picture

The global economy reached an inflection point over the summer. After several quarters in which inflation was the primary focus for investors and central bankers alike, cooling price pressures over the summer facilitated a pivot to

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.77K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News