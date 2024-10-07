Can China Turn Its Bold Stimulus Measures Into A Sustainable Recovery?

Oct. 07, 2024 1:20 PM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, DRAG1 Comment
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.77K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Why China's stimulus efforts are unprecedented.
  • Can China turn its market rally into a sustainable recovery?
  • Global investors gives China's stimulus efforts a closer look.

Chinese stocks surged as investors reacted positively to massive government efforts to revive the country’s ailing economy. Haining Zha, Vice President and Director, Asset Allocation at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Kim Parlee about why these measures may be different than previous stimulus efforts and the potential market implications.

Transcript

Kim Parlee - Chinese stocks have been surging in recent days, including a session earlier this week that saw them posting their biggest single day gains in 16 years. Investors are reacting to government unveiling a series of bold stimulus measures to tackle several economic challenges, including an ailing labor market, a housing crisis, and weak consumer demand. My next guest describes these latest efforts as unprecedented. Haining Zha is Vice President and Director of Asset Allocation at TD Asset Management, and he joins me now. Thank you so much for coming in.

Haining Zha - Thanks for having me.

Kim Parlee - It's been extraordinary, what has happened in the market. And I know another commentator I was listening to talked about the entire Chinese recession erased in five days in the market.

Haining Zha - That's exactly what happened. It is highly unusual. But if you think about why they are doing now, they have every reason to do it. There are some weird things going on. So if you look at the, for example, M1, in the last 20, 25 years, it has never been negative. And earlier this year, we have negative print, which has never happened before. And another data point, if you look at mortgage, it never happened before that the household is actually paying back mortgage. The mortgage loan is actually decreasing and growing at a negative rate. So these are all some of the strange things that happen that put policymakers on high alert.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.77K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News