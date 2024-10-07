'Low' Yield? No Problem! Why DT Midstream's 3.5% Dividend Packs A Punch

Oct. 07, 2024 3:15 PM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • DT Midstream offers a stable revenue stream with 90% of income from take-or-pay contracts, shielding it from volatile commodity prices.
  • Despite a lower 3.5% yield, DTM impresses with 7% annual dividend growth and a strong 2.4x coverage ratio.
  • The company’s strategic positioning in key natural gas basins and internally funded growth projects promise long-term value.
  • While DTM is near fair value, its disciplined approach to growth and reliable income make it a compelling long-term investment.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Unrecognizable mature man holding US Dollar bills

CiydemImages

Introduction

When it comes to buying midstream stocks, most investors have one thing in common: they are looking for income.

Although there is a good case to be made for long-term capital gains, as the midstream industry went through a major

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.69K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DTM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DTM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DTM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News