Amplified Volatility Leads To Muted Bets

Summary

  • Our Asset Allocation Committee noted the high number of sizable market moves being caused by major central bank, political, geopolitical and market-positioning events.
  • We have become more cautious on commodities due to expected slowing global growth.
  • We think Japan’s small- and mid-caps could be an outstanding long-term investment opportunity.
  • We continue to believe the U.S. will achieve an economic soft landing, and are therefore concerned that long-dated bond yields may be too low.

By Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Co-CIO & Jeff Blazek

To get through the current environment, we think it is important not to chase the markets, but to let them come to you.

Meeting to discuss its fourth-quarter

