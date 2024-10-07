Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) share price has suffered in recent months, in large part due to the company's weak guidance for the first half of FY25. The last time I wrote about Zscaler I suggested that its growth slowdown was
Zscaler: Temporary Weakness Presents An Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Zscaler's share price has declined due to weak FY25 guidance, but current weakness is likely to prove temporary, presenting an attractive entry point.
- Current weakness is in large part the result of changes to the sales organization and subsequent attrition. Attrition now appears to be normalizing.
- Revenue growth is expected to stabilize in the second half of FY25, driven by new and upsell business and improved sales productivity.
- Zscaler's revenue multiple appears too low given the strength of the business and the large and growing SASE opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.