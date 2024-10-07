Procter & Gamble: Not Worth Your Money At Today's Price

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.57K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Procter & Gamble has delivered a relatively strong 2024 amidst the economic uncertainty.
  • PG's recession-resistant business model makes it an excellent defensive investment, but not at today's price.
  • Management's focus on stock buybacks over more aggressive dividend growth is less appealing, given the inflated share price.
  • I recommend holding off on buying PG shares until the stock price drops to a more attractive range of $140-$150 per share.
Logo of Procter and Gamble.

RobsonPL

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has delivered a relatively strong performance on a 2024 year-to-date basis, but investors buying shares at today's valuation may be set for disappointment in the future.

If investors think of a flight to a safe

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.57K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG
--
PG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News