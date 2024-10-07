United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is on a great streak lately, gaining more than 50% since its recent bottom on August 5 at $37.88. It closed last Friday at almost $60, which is close to its post-pandemic high of $60.77 in March 2021. That has
United Airlines: A Hold After Recent Take-Off
Summary
- United Airlines has seen an impressive price appreciation of more than 50% since its bottom in early August.
- Spirit's likely bankruptcy and the continued strength of U.S. consumer are both tailwinds that could take the stock higher.
- However, even if the company recovers its historic Price to Earnings Ratio of 8x, the 30% upside is likely insufficient given the risks that airlines face.
- If risks materialize, United could see its stock price be back at $40. With a Risk-Reward like this, I believe United is a Hold for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAL, DAL, LUV, JBLU, SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.