Long-Term International Returns Vs. U.S. Still Compelling

(3min)

Summary

  • Recently, this blog sold the Oakmark International fund, which was tough to do given David Herro’s track record.
  • The 1-year returns on international are very attractive, and this blog has captured some of that for clients with the EMXC and the VEA.
  • Historical market shifts show potential for international and value stocks to outperform, especially as mega-caps start to fade.
  • Oakmark International has been replaced with the JPMorgan Int’l Value Fund.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

Last week, with this “stylebox” update, the longer-term returns on the S&P 500, Nasdaq Comp and Nasdaq 100 are really nothing to write home about, given the risk of downside of an exogenous shock.

3-year, 5-year, 10, and 15-year annual returns for international ETFs and mutual funds

Look at the 3-year, 5-year, 10, and

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.42K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

