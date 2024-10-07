NerdWallet: Not Looking To Add To My Position, Downgrade To Hold
Summary
- NerdWallet's Q2 2024 revenue increased by 5% YoY, but credit card and loans revenue has declined and Nerdwallet also missed EPS by $0.07.
- NRDS announced the company is letting go of 15% of their staff in an attempt to cut costs.
- I believe in its long-term vision of the Nerdwallet but slowing MUU growth and impactful macro conditions to the company give me pause.
